Police report: Man pulls knife on cops, medics, slashes 33 cars

Man charged with pulling knife on cops, medical, slashing tires on 33 cars

September 7 at 5:34PM, officers responded to the commuter lot located at 14090 Gemini Way in [Dale City] to investigate damage to numerous vehicles. The investigation revealed an unknown man slashed tires and damaged multiple vehicles in the lot before leaving the area on foot. Later that evening, officers responded to the 14700 block of Darbydale Ave. to assist rescue personnel with a man, later identified as the accused, who was possibly unconscious.

When rescue personnel arrived, the accused used a knife to damage one of the rescue vehicles. No rescue personnel were injured during the incident. Initial officers arrived on scene and attempted to make contact with the accused who was still armed with the knife.

When officers attempted to detain the accused, he refused to follow officer’s commands to drop the knife. Additional officers and a police K-9 responded to assist. During a brief struggle, the accused attempted to stab the police K-9 with the knife.

The accused was eventually taken into custody without further incident. The accused was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and subsequently released to police custody. Minor injuries were reported by an officer. While investigating the incident, officers determined the accused matched the description of a man who damaged several vehicles at the commuter lot, in Merchant’s Plaza, and along Darbydale Ave.

In total, 33 vehicles sustained damage which consisted of tires being flattened or other damage caused by a sharp instrument. Following the investigation, the accused identified as Ajmal HAQYAR, was arrested. Charges are pending for the additional incidents.

Arrested on September 7:

Ajmal HAQYAR, 31, no fixed address

Charged with assault and battery on LEO, attempted malicious wounding of a police animal, resisting arrest, destruction of property and intoxicated in public

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable