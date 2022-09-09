Morning Notes

Spotsylvania to remove 5 books from high school libraries following review — Five books have been removed from circulation in Spotsylvania County school libraries after librarians, and a committee formed to review one of the books determined that they were not appropriate for high school students. [Fredericksburg.com]

Restaurant receives backlash for insensitive 9/11 menu, issues apology — A manager at a [Stafford County] country club apologized on Facebook Tuesday after receiving backlash on a 9/11 special menu that included a Remember-tini, Flight 93 Redirect and Pentagon Pie. [WJLA-TV]

How the Gun Trafficking Problem in Virginia Compares to Other States — The United States has nearly 121 guns per 100 people, according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. That figure may be higher today since it was reported in the organization’s report published in 2018 and was already an increase from 88 guns per 100 people in 2011. (These are states with the most gun purchases per person.) [Virginia Mercury]

U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal — More than 50 U.S. House members are objecting to a push to revise federal environmental permitting requirements for energy projects — part of a deal Democratic leaders struck with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III to win passage of their climate, health and taxes bill that passed last month. [Virignia Mercury]