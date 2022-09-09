Manassas residents may have more time to pay their personal property taxes.

Taxes on cars, boats, RVs, and other items are up this year at eye-popping levels as, unlike in previous years, older cars appreciated, resulting in a higher tax bill from tax assessors across the state.

Last month, we learned some Manassas residents saw their tax bills rise more than 20%. While neighboring Prince William County gave residents a break on their tax bills, assessing personal property at only 80% of the fair-market rate, Manassas Commissioner of the Revenue Tim Demeria charged the full rate.

On Monday, September 12, the Manassas City Council will meet to consider delaying the tax collection deadline by 20 days. If approved, residents would have until October 26 to pay or face penalties.

Since 2019, the size of the city’s budget has increased 13 percent and is now at $405 million. City officials expect tax collections to grow this year, while residents have received higher tax bills each year over the past five years.

At the same time, residents face the highest inflation in 40 years, and costs increase on everything from gas to groceries.

“I think it was a misstep. The council didn’t take a longer look at this as it should have back at budget time, but the reality is we can’t sit back dilly and do nothing. We have this information, and we’re going to have more funds in than we expected, and those funds should be returned to the residents,” Councilwoman Lynn Forkell Greene told Potomac Local News.

Forkell Greene and Councilwoman Theresa Ellis are the only Republicans on the eight-member City Council. Both seek re-election in November; Greene to her first full term and Ellis to a second term.

While funding for most of the city is born by most residents, more businesses continue to open, one day easing the burden on homeowners.

“We are growing because of the work I have done and [Councilwoman Forkell Greene] has done, making sure we let businesses thrive and to bring about a sense of community,” said Ellis.

Other City Council members did not respond to our request for comment.

During a March 7 City Council Meeting, City Manager Patrick Pate told Council members that assessments on cars eight years or younger would increase by at least 23%. Labor and supply chain shortages over the past two years have led to fewer cars being built and sold and more people holding on to their used vehicles.

“This is an anomaly. When more cars are manufactured, then [used] car values will go down,” Pate said.

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The City Council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Jennie Dean Elementary School, at 9601 Prince William Street.