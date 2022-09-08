Use a Community Post to share and promote your events

We’ve created a new feature that will allow you to post your special event, gathering, activity, an item for sale, garage sale, greeting, Happy Birthday wishes, or nearly anything directly to our site.

Our new Community Posts feature a quick and easy way to put your message in front of our website readers (1.5 million annually) and our News Email (18,000+ recipients).

Please Click Here to access the form to submit your Community Post.

We charge a one-time $79 fee for each Community Post.

Here are some quick points about the new Community Post feature:

Community Posts always appear below the second news story on our PotomacLocalNews.com homepage.

always appear below the second news story on our PotomacLocalNews.com homepage. Community Posts always appear in our popular News Emails.

always appear in our popular News Emails. Community Posts are high visibility branding and tremendous value for such a broad reach.

Thank you for choosing us to help promote your event, help grow your business, or simply say thank you to a deserving person in your life.