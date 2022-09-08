Land acquired for new Woodbridge elementary school

The Prince William County School Board will build a new elementary school to ease overcrowding in Woodbridge.

The new school will be built within the next two years and will sit next to Fred M. Lynn Middle School at 1650 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge. Attorneys for the school division worked with the owners of three parcels of land in the area, cobbing together about acres on which to build the school.

The School Board voted to execute a purchase agreement with the land sellers during its meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at a combined cost of $3.5 million. The agreement also allows the school division to purchase an adjoining parcel owned by Pathway Vineyard Chruch of Woodbridge.

The school will be built in one of the most populated areas of Prince William County, where the cost of land surrounding land continues to soar as efforts to widen nearby Route 1 from four to six lanes are completed.

Rosemont Lewis Elementary School near Manassas, the most recent to open, cost about $40 million to construct.

The new elementary school in Woodbridge will ease crowding at nearby Kilby and Marumsco Hills elementary schools, which are full of students and operating at 87% and 96% capacities, respectively.

“These are some of the most overcrowded schools in the Route 1 area, and they should get a break with the opening of this new school sometime in 2024,” said Dr. Babur Lateef, school board chairman at-large.

Also, on Tuesday, county school Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade said she would place a security assistant in all 63 elementary schools. As it stands, the county police station school resource officers in middle and high schools.