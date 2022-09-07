Stage star Norm Lewis to perform, host masterclass for area high schoolers

The Hylton Performing Arts Center will welcome Broadway performer Norm Lewis for An Evening with Norm Lewis on September 18.

Lewis is an Emmy, Tony, GRAMMY, and SAG Award nominee Accompanied by a trio of musicians on the intimate Merchant Hall stage, Lewis’ performance will include stories and songs that highlight his accomplished career on stage and screen, giving Hylton Center audiences a chance to experience “just about everything a leading man with a mighty voice should be,” The New York Times worte.

In addition to a performance featuring songs from his career, Lewis will host a masterclass at the Hylton Center the following day with high school students from Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park on September 19.

As of September 2, local high schools included in the masterclass are Colgan, Osbourn Park, Woodbridge, Osbourn, and Manassas Park. The closed opportunity for area students is organized through the Hylton Center’s Education Initiative. It is part of the Hylton Center’s commitment to providing local students with opportunities to work with national and international caliber artists.

“George Mason University is such a revered institution with a rich and cultural history, and I’m so honored to join the community on one of their stages,” said Lewis in a press release.

Tickets to An Evening with Norm Lewis are $70, $55, $40, and half-price for youth through Grade 12. Tickets are available at the Hylton Center Ticket Office (open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-7759 or the Hylton Center website.

The performance takes place in the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s Merchant Hall, located at 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia. Full details for what to expect when attending performances at the Hylton Center are available on the Hylton Center website.