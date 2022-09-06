Morning Notes

Free dinner? Free parking? Northern Virginia transportation leaders exploring creative options to incentivize commuter behavior — Imagine you’re getting ready to drive to work and suddenly an alert comes across your phone: There’s a disruption on your route causing back-ups, but if you alter your plans – maybe you take the bus or Metro, or you delay your trip slightly – you get free dinner on the higher transportation powers that be. [Insidenova.com]

Independent Hill Library story trail is a hidden gem — The Independence Hill Library’s story trail, which opened in the spring, is the first permanent story trail in Prince William County. The project was a collaborative effort between Prince William Public Libraries, Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, and Keep Prince William Beautiful. [Prince William Times / Subscription Required]

Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. [The Center Square]