Car jumps median, collides head-on during wild police pursuit

Three people were taken to a hospital after a wild police pursuit on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County.

At 10:27 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, a Virginia State Police trooper was positioned along I-395, near Route 648 in Arlington County, when he observed a northbound vehicle almost strike another northbound vehicle.

The trooper caught up to the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and sped away. A pursuit was initiated and continued east onto I-495.

During the pursuit, the trooper learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Fairfax County and that Fairfax County police were looking for it. The suspect vehicle exited I-495 at Telegraph Road and continued through Fairfax County. At one point, the suspect vehicle intentionally rammed the trooper’s vehicle and continued to flee, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle was on South Kings Highway, approaching Telegraph Road, when it struck the raised median and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with another car. The impact caused the suspect’s vehicle to overturn twice before resting on its side.

EMS took the driver, an unidentified man, to a hospital. They also took the suspect to Fairfax Inova Hospital to treat serious injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck head-on was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No police officer was injured during the chase.

The incident remains under investigation. Charges are pending.