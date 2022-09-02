BREAKING: I-66 E-ZPass Express Lanes to open second weekend of September

The first phase of a $3.7 billion project to add toll lanes to Interstate 66 will open during the weekend of Saturday, September 10.

Project leaders have yet to announce the exact opening date. Crews are working to make the final preparations for opening after five years of construction.

The nine-mile western stretch of the E-ZPass Express Lanes spans from Route 29 in Gainesville east to Route 28 in Centreville. The lanes feature multiple new ramps providing access to and from the E-ZPass lanes. The remaining 13 miles of new E-ZPass lanes on I-66 between Route 28 and I-495 (the Capital Beltway) should open in December 2022.

Drivers will access the western end of the tolled E-ZPass lanes through various points. Drivers traveling east on I-66 will merge onto the E-ZPass lanes from the non-tolled travel lanes before Route 29 in Gainesville or use a slip ramp further east at Route 234 Business near Manassas.

Drivers traveling west on I-66 will be able to access the Express Lanes from the general-purpose lanes before Route 28.

Drivers will also have direct access from new dedicated ramps at Route 234/Sudley Road, Route 28, and Braddock and Walney Roads, as well as access from two new commuter parking lots at University Boulevard in Gainesville and Century Park Drive near Manassas, which were built as part of the overall “Transform 66 Outside the Beltway” project.

Drivers will also have direct access from new dedicated ramps at Route 234/Sudley Road, Route 28, and Braddock and Walney roads, as well as access from two new commuter parking lots at University Boulevard and Century Park Drive, which were built as part of the overall “Transform 66 Outside the Beltway” project.

All drivers must have an E-ZPass transponder to use the lanes. Drivers with E-ZPass Flex transponders set to carpool mode can travel the new E-ZPass lanes for free.

During the initial opening phase, vehicles using carpool mode must have three or two occupants in the car to use the lanes for free or face fines. When the remainder of the lanes open, we expect the rules to change, requiring three or more occupants to ride free.

The road rules are the same as E-ZPass lanes on Interstates 95, 395, and 495 in Northern Virginia. Signs will display toll prices near the entrances of the lanes.

Carpools, vanpools, and commuter buses with E-ZPass Flex transponders will use the lanes free.

The new lane segment is opening ahead four months ahead of schedule.

“We are pleased to join our 66 Express Lanes project partners in opening the first segment of one of Virginia’s largest megaprojects ahead of schedule,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “By opening the western segment of the new 66 Express Lanes early, we are able to start delivering congestion relief to I-66 travelers sooner than originally planned.”

The Transform I-66 Express Lanes Outside the Beltway project provides 22.5 miles of new express lanes (two lanes in each direction alongside three regular lanes), with dedicated express lane access ramps, and median space reserved for future transit.

In addition, the project will provide 4,000 commuter parking spaces, new and expanded commuter bus service on the Fairfax County Connector and Potomac & Rappahannock Transportation Commission Omniride buses, safety and operational improvements at key interchanges, auxiliary lanes between interchanges, and bicycle and pedestrian paths and connections.