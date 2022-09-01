I-66 Manassas-Gainesville lane closure up through Sept. 10

Drivers should expect possible delays now through Sunday on I-66 West between Manassas and Gainesville.

On Wednesday, August 31, crews erected a long-term closure of the left travel lane, which will be in place around-the-clock through Saturday, September 10. The left lane closure will reduce this section of westbound I-66 to three travel lanes from west of Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) near Groveton Road to Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Gainesville.

Additional lane closures will occur in this area during the overnight hours, says VDOT. These lane closures will allow crews to complete work for this section of roadway in preparation for the opening of the future 66 Express Lanes Outside the Beltway later this year.

Drivers should always use caution and pay attention to lane markings and roadway signs in construction zones. All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.

The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will add E-ZPass Express toll lanes to a 22-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-66 from Route 29 in Gainesville to I-495. Improvements also include more than 4,000 new park-and-ride spaces, improved bus services, interchange improvements, and 11 miles of new bike and pedestrian trails.

The new lanes are expected to open in December after five years of construction.