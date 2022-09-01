Car plows into patrol car, Stafford man charged with DUI

[Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office] Griffin [Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office]

A car slammed into a Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol car.

On Wednesday, August 31at 8:55 p.m. Deputy E.R. Houde was in his marked patrol vehicle stopped at a red traffic signal on southbound U.S. 1 at Aquia Park Shopping Center on Route 1 with a red Hyundai Elantra stopped behind him.

Suddenly, a southbound Acura MDX smashed into the rear of the Hyundai, pushing it into the rear of the patrol car. There was significant damage to the vehicles, and no one was injured in the crash, according to the police report.

Deputy S. Waheed responded to the scene and determined the driver had bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath. Field sobriety tests were offered, and the driver was arrested.

Bernard Griffin, 31, of Stafford, was charged with DUI second offense in five to ten years, and following too closely, police said. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober since the magistrate gave him an unsecured bond, police said.