Good Samaritan runs down Walmart purse snatcher

A man chased a purse snatcher from a Walmart store in Stafford County, police said.

On Monday, August 29, at 1:33 p.m. Deputy F.C. O’Neill responded to the Walmart at 11 Village Parkway, just off Route 17, after a woman grabbed the purse worn by a customer in the lawn and garden section.

Police said The suspect grabbed the purse and ran, knocking a Walmart employee to the ground at the store exit. The bag was ripped from the customer’s hands, causing a minor wrist and hand injury, police add.

Meanwhile, a witness heard the commotion and realized the suspect was fleeing with the stolen purse. The unidentified Good Samaritan gave chase through the Walmart parking lot, past a McDonald’s, across the six-lane Warrenton Road, and into the wooded area behind a Truck’n America store.

The Good Samaritan yelled for the suspect to stop, and then the suspect eventually surrendered. The Good Samaritan recovered the purse and stayed with the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

The purse and contents, valued at over $1,000, were returned to the victim.

Shai-an Winslow, 20, is charged with robbery and violating the terms of her previous bond, police said. Winslow was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.