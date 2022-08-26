2 displaced after house fire near Colgan High School

Fire crews rushed to the Coles area of Prince William County to douse a blaze in a garage.

At 7:39 p.m. Thursday, August 25, firefighters were dispatched to the 8000 block of Erika Drive, near Colgan High School, for a house fire. Crews arrived with heavy fire and smoke showing from an attached garage.

A neighbor saw smoke and called 911. The home’s occupants were not there when flames broke out, said Prince William fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.

The garage sustained significant damage, with the remaining portion of the home sustained smoke damage. No injuries were reported.

The Building Official deemed the house unsafe to occupy. Two adults are displaced. The cause was contributed to wiring supplying lights, in the attic space above the garage, by the Fire Marshal’s Office.