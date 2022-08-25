Driver killed on Shelton Shop Road had suffered medical emergency

On Wednesday, August 24, at 11:59 a.m., deputies responded to 518 Shelton Shop Road for reports of a three-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed a Chevy Malibu traveling north swerved across a double yellow line and sideswiped a Ford truck. The Chevy then struck a southbound Infinity SUV head-on.

The driver, and lone occupant of the Chevy, Ivy Watkins-Harris, 82, of Stafford, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators said Harris had a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

One of the other drivers involved did suffer injuries and was transported to the hospital. Two children inside the Infinity were restrained correctly and were not injured, police said.