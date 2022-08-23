Manassas Park to seek federal funds for safer streets

Manassas Park is working with a private contractor to make its streets safer.

The city retained Merchant McIntyre, a government consulting firm, to prepare a plan to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries in the city. The program could cost as much as $350,000, and city leaders hope to obtain much of that through federal funds.

The city will consider improvements to crosswalks, and the locations of pedestrian injuries and fatalities in the city, to reduce and eliminate these incidents, city documents state.

We asked city officials for a list of most-dangerous intersections and the number of pedestrian crashes and fatalities in the past year and have yet to receive a response. The city’s police department does not publish an annual traffic incident report on its website.

The city has until September 15, 2022, to present its plan to be considered for federal funding. The federal program requires a 20% match from the city.

The city’s Governing Body will discuss the plan at tonight’s meeting, starting at 7 o’clock at One Park Center Court.