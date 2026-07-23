Tequila Takes the Stage; ‘Beyond Therapy’ Takes a Rain Check

Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory has rescheduled its Saturday, July 25 performance of Christopher Durang’s comedy Beyond Therapy because of the Mariachis Taco & Tequila Festival taking place next door.

The performance will now be held Thursday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders for the original July 25 show will be contacted with available options, the ARTfactory said.

The festival, also known as TNT FEST 26, is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Mariachis Restaurant, 9428 Battle Street — just steps from the ARTfactory at 9419 Battle Street in Historic Downtown Manassas. The outdoor event features tequila tastings, tacos and Mexican street food, live music, mechanical bull rides, and other entertainment. Organizers say it will include outdoor bars, a Hornitos Tequila Trailer, and a swag tent.

In a statement, the ARTfactory explained the decision: “Due to a community event taking place in the immediate area surrounding the ARTfactory, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the Saturday, July 25th performance of Beyond Therapy. The event, which includes street closures, increased noise, and limited parking, was scheduled after our performance was announced. While we always enjoy being part of a vibrant downtown community, these circumstances would significantly impact the theatre experience we strive to provide.”

Beyond Therapy is a fast-paced 1981 farce about two neurotic New Yorkers who meet through a personal ad while dealing with their own dysfunctional therapists. The local production features Brendan Banner as Bruce, Serena Tovar Otis as Prudence, Nhea Durousseau as Charlotte, Timothy King as Stuart, and Shea Irvin as Bob. The play contains mature themes, adult language, and sexual references.

Updated performance dates are:

– Friday, July 24, at 7:30 p.m. (Theatre Industry Night)

– Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m.

– Thursday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m.

– Friday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m.

– Saturday, August 1, at 7:30 p.m.

– Sunday, August 2, at 2 p.m.

Tickets remain available at virginiaartfactory.org. All sales are final. For questions about the change, contact the ARTfactory at [email protected] or 703-330-2787.

The ARTfactory, a nonprofit founded in 1984 and housed in the historic Hopkins Candy Factory building, is home to Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory, which became a professional company in 2025.