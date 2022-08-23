Child’s father shoots, kills mom in Stafford County, police said

Aliyah Henderson, 19, of Stafford, was shot and killed today by a Chesterfield County man, said authorities.

At 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Crescent Valley Drive in the Kendallwood East subdivision, five miles from Downtown Fredericksburg.

Police found the victim in a home with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene. The suspect and the victim shared a child who was home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Authorities arrested the shooter and recovered a handgun at the scene. Stafford County Detective N.D. Ridings determined the suspect shot Henderson during a dispute, police said.