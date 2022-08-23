Breaking and entering suspect arrested at nearby motel

Rios

A breaking and entering suspect was arrested Sunday after deputies found him at a motel near the crime scene.

On Sunday, August 21, at 5:25 p.m., deputies responded to Nobel Auto Select at 228 Cambridge Street for a breaking and entering. Deputy F.C. O’Neill discovered the large glass window in the front door of the business had been shattered.

The business owner reported cash and three sets of car keys were stolen.

Video surveillance showed the suspect throwing a car battery through the window and entering the business. Detective A. Sanchez, Jr. joined Deputy O’Neill, and they canvassed the area. The duo did not have to go far, as the suspect was located at El Patio Motel, just a few doors down the street.

The stolen car keys were recovered and returned to the business owner. The stolen cash was not recovered.

During the arrest, deputies discovered a suspected controlled substance in the suspect’s sock.

David Rios, 43, of Woodbridge, is charged with breaking and entering, petit larceny, vandalism, tampering with a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.