Sunday’s heavy rain, thunder to bring stormy start to week



Increasing cloudiness will bring with it the chance of intense storms on Sunday and Monday, August 21 and 22, respectively.

According to the National Weather Service, conditions will turn more active Sunday as a system approaches from the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes. Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the region from midday into the evening.

The weather service reports that there could be a heavy rainfall threat, especially to the west of the Blue Ridge. The chances for showers and thunderstorms will linger into Monday as the upper trough slowly inches eastward.

Here’s the extended forecast:

Sunday

A chance of showers before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 pm. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 1 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 6 mph, becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southwest wind. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 68.