Most Stafford Gov’t employees got a 3-day weekend thanks to baseball



Stafford County Government employees got a three-day weekend in honor of a youth travel baseball game.

The county closed all facilities, excluding the courthouse and parks and recreation activities. Emergency services were also on duty on Friday, August 19.

The closure came as the Stafford Warriors, a travel baseball team, advanced to a Babe Ruth Baseball World Series game to have been played on Friday, August 19, at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg.

Stafford offices, departments, and facilities will be closed on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to celebrate and support the Stafford Warriors at the Babe Ruth World Series baseball tournament in our region. https://t.co/bklgMkPf6E pic.twitter.com/M5d5rAgtBJ — Stafford County (@staffordvagov) August 18, 2022

According to Stafford Board of Supervisors Chairman Crystal Vanuch, the team lost will not advance to today’s game in Fredericksburg.

“Those poor kids played their hearts out,” Vanuch told Potomac Local News.

Today’s games in Fredericksburg will be played at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 42 Jackie Robinson Way.