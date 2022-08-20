Heads up for road work this week in the Fredericksburg region

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops are planned for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction near the interchange.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3:30 a.m. – Intermittent, full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday when all lanes open at 4:30 a.m.

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure near the exit 148 interchanges.

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Garrisonville)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops planned for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction near the interchange.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, when all lanes open at 4:30 a.m.

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure near the exit 140 interchange.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Through Lanes

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure on the through lanes for I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project construction between the interchanges.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure. Bridge inspection at mile marker 119 (Po River).

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 115-112. Shoulder maintenance.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Monday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. and Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marking.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure. Bridge inspections at mile markers 119 (Po River) and 125 (Route 17).

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single northbound lane closure between Eskimo Hill Road and Rowser Street for utilities work.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single northbound lane closure between Layhill Road and Centreport Parkway for private development construction under permit.

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 3, Eastbound

Sunday – Monday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure between Cleek Lane and the King George/Stafford line for mobile operation to apply pavement markings.

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closures for mobile operation to apply pavement markings between Cleek Lane and the King George/Stafford line.

Route 3 Westbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Single lane closures for a mobile operation to apply pavement markings from Cleek Lane to Washington Square Plaza.

Route 610

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Westbound right lane closed between Meadow Lane and Raintree Blvd. for private development construction under permit.

Eskimo Hill Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Work under the bridge. Alternating lane closures and flagging on Eskimo Hill between Montague Loop and Brooke Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Leeland Road

Monday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. One-way, alternating traffic to allow crews to complete final paving activities including pavement markers between Deacon Road and Morton Road.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Stafford Avenue and Eagle Village Drive to allow crews to take soil samples.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single right lane closures between Spotsylvania Parkway and Massaponax Church Road. Pavement widening for private development work, under permit.

Route 1

Wednesday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Shoulder and turn lane closures at Massaponax Church Road intersection for traffic signal equipment work.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Sunday – Tuesday, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Expect brief overnight delays at intersection with Germanna Point Drive and Hospital Boulevard. Traffic will be directed through the intersection by a flagging crew with law enforcement assistance. Crews are installing new mast arms across travel lanes for traffic signals.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Mobile single lane closures between Smith Station Road and the I-95 overpass. Milling and paving. Motorists may experience a temporary rough travel surface until paving is complete.

Route 632 (Roxbury Mill Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Crews will be pavement patching between Route 1 and Route 608. Crews will alternate one-way traffic in the work zone.

Route 719 (Days Bridge Road)

Tuesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Crews will be pavement patching between the Orange/Spotsylvania county line and Belmont Road. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone by alternating one-way traffic.

Wyndemere Subdivision

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement patching on various routes in the Wyndemere subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

The preceding information is provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation.