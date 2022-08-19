New ramp from I-495 to Manassas opens next week

Drivers headed from the Tysons Corner area to Manassas must use a new exit ramp starting next week.

The first new exit ramp and bridge for the under-construction Interstate 66/495 interchange is scheduled to open ahead of schedule beginning on or about next Thursday, August 25, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Drivers on northbound I-495 heading to westbound I-66 will use a new flyover ramp, located one-half mile south of (prior to) the old exit ramp, and prior to the ramp heading to eastbound I-66. Once this new ramp opens, the old exit ramp that ran under and then looped onto I-66 West will close to allow construction of new ramp connections at the I-66/I-495 interchange.

Drivers should stay alert for this new travel change and use caution when traveling in this area, says the traffic agency.

The new northbound I-495 to westbound I-66 ramp was completed as an interim milestone for the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project and is the first of several new ramp openings, and permanent traffic pattern changes happening this year at the I-66/I-495 Interchange.

The location of the ramp from I-495 North to I-66 East will not change as part of this new configuration.

The I-66/I-495 Interchange is being modified with several new ramps and connections as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project, which will add new E-ZPass Express Lanes between Gainesville the Capital Beltway.

The new lanes should open in December, and will allow drivers will three or more occupants in the car to ride free with an E-ZPass Flex. All others will be tolled.