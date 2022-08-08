Today: Manassas Park City Hall opens to public

A new city hall opens today in Manassas Park, at the center of a public-private development aimed at making a downtown gathering spot for residents.

The new building at 1 Park Center Court will replace the existing city hall building and house the city’s Library and a Jirani Coffeehouse. The milestone comes after years of discussion about transforming the city from a city of single-family homes into a downtown, providing residents a place to gather, shop, and dine without leaving their hometown.

Planning for the city’s downtown began more than five years ago. “It’s a plan that will take our city into the next decade and beyond. It’s a plan that does not depend on the status quo,” said Mayor Jeanette Rishell during a dedication ceremony for the new building on July 16, 2022.

The development is a public-private partnership between the city and private developer Norton Scott, which has borne the initial cost of the development, allowing the cash-strapped city an opportunity to create a new destination for businesses and residents in hopes of increasing tax revenue.

The city hall will also house the city’s library, relocated from nearby Blooms Park and a Jirani coffeehouse.

In the late 2000s, at the onset of the financial crisis, the city invested heavily into new public facilities, like a community center and police station, plunging the city into debt, from which it is still trying to emerge. Despite its best efforts to attract retail businesses to the City Center development across from city hall, its street-level retail shops have remained empty for over 10 years.

Here’s more in a press release from the city: