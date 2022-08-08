Today: Manassas Park City Hall opens to public

A new city hall opens today in Manassas Park, at the center of a public-private development aimed at making a downtown gathering spot for residents.
The new building at 1 Park Center Court will replace the existing city hall building and house the city’s Library and a Jirani Coffeehouse. The milestone comes after years of discussion about transforming the city from a city of single-family homes into a downtown, providing residents a place to gather, shop, and dine without leaving their hometown.
Planning for the city’s downtown began more than five years ago. “It’s a plan that will take our city into the next decade and beyond. It’s a plan that does not depend on the status quo,” said Mayor Jeanette Rishell during a dedication ceremony for the new building on July 16, 2022.
The development is a public-private partnership between the city and private developer Norton Scott, which has borne the initial cost of the development, allowing the cash-strapped city an opportunity to create a new destination for businesses and residents in hopes of increasing tax revenue.
The city hall will also house the city’s library, relocated from nearby Blooms Park and a Jirani coffeehouse.
In the late 2000s, at the onset of the financial crisis, the city invested heavily into new public facilities, like a community center and police station, plunging the city into debt, from which it is still trying to emerge. Despite its best efforts to attract retail businesses to the City Center development across from city hall, its street-level retail shops have remained empty for over 10 years.
Here’s more in a press release from the city:
Our new City Hall (100 Park Central Plaza- across the street from the old City Hall) will be open this Monday, August 8, to the Public.
The Treasurer’s Office will be open to receive payments by check or cash only. The Commissioner of Revenue and Voter Registrar’s Office will remain closed until further notice.
The library will likely open by September if not late August. Public Meetings will begin to be held at the new City Hall starting with the August 23rd Governing Body meeting. All other Public Board meetings will continue to be held at the old City Hall (1 Park Center Court) until August 23rd.
To get a Building Permit, lodge a code/zoning enforcement complaint, request zoning services, or to see the City Assessors, please note that they are now located at 9701 Manassas Drive (the old Neighborhood Library at Blooms Park) and not the new City Hall.
They are only open by appointment until further notice. Please call the Development Services Division to schedule an appointment- 703-335-8815. Please call the City Assessors to schedule an appointment- 703-335-8811. We will work to ensure that all offices are open to the public as soon as possible.