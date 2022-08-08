Stafford public school students heading back to class

Summer has come to an end for Stafford County Public Schools students.

On Tuesday, August 9, students in kindergarten, sixth, and ninth grades will head to school on what the division calls its first-ever transition day.

The non-instructional day will allow students in transitional grade levels to learn the layout of their new school buildings, meet their teachers, and reconnect with friends.

It will also allow bus drivers to drive their new routes with children on the school buses. Last year, the school division, like so many across the region, was plagued by bus driver shortages which led to delays, children walking long distances to and from school, and an influx of parents driving children to school.

On Wednesday, August 10, all students will head back to class on what the division considers its first school day of the year.

Stafford County is the second school division in the region to send children back to class. Children in Fredericksburg Public Schools returned to class today.

The school year is off to a rocky start for more than 80 Stafford County Public Schools employees who sickened during a convocation event at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium, home of the Fredericksburg Nationals, on Friday, August 5.

Emergency crews took eight people suffering from heat exhaustion to a local hospital. The school division required its 4,300 employees to attend the event.

Fredericksburg Nationals General Manager Nick Hall told Potomac Local News the conference was the largest private event to be held at the stadium since it opened the last year.

High school students will begin their day at 7:30 a.m and dismiss at 2 p.m. Middle school students will start at 9:30 a.m. and dismiss at 4:20 p.m.