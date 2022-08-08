Alcohol-related arrests include indecent exposure, bathroom barricade

Police in Prince William County were called to investigate two incidents involving alcohol. One person locked herself in a bathroom at a car dealership and refused to leave, police said.

Another exposed himself to drivers in Gainesville, police said.

Here’s more from Prince William police:

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On August 5 at 9:26AM, officers responded to T and C Auto Sales located at 18405 Richmond Hwy. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a patron refusing to leave.

When officers arrived at the business, they located the patron, later identified as the accused, inside the restroom refusing to leave. After several attempts to have the accused exit the restroom, officers obtained a key from the manager and gained entry.

When officers attempted to take the accused into custody, she actively resisted and refused to follow officer’s commands. During the encounter, the accused bit and kicked the officers. After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody.

While investigating the incident, officers determined the accused was intoxicated and in possession of multiple illegal substances. The officer reported minor injuries.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Tara Lin GILL, was arrested.

Arrested on August 5:

Tara Lin GILL, 36, of no fixed address

Charged with 1 count of assault & battery on LEO, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 1 count of obstruction of justice, 1 count of intoxicated in public, and 1 count of trespassing

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $6,000 Unsecured Bond

– On August 7 at 6:57PM, officers responded to the 14700 block Lee Hwy. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate an indecent exposure.

When officers arrived in the area, they made contact with a man matching the description provided to police. While investigating, officers determined the man, later identified as the accused, was intoxicated, and detained him.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was in the parking lot of the above area when she observed the accused inside a vehicle exposing himself and making obscene gestures. The victim immediately contacted the police.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Robert Edward LATIMER II, was arrested.

Arrested on August 7:

Robert Edward LATIMER II, 40, of 4398 Ringwood Rd. in Nokesville Charged with indecent exposure and intoxicated in public

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond