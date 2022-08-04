Published August 4, 2022 at 12:00PM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:28PM

Supplies to be distributed at back-to-school community event planned at Route 234 commuter lot

Parents and children are invited to come to the Route 234 Commuter Lot for a back-to-school event.

The event will feature free food and snack boxes, food trucks, live music, games, and free school supplies.

The event, free and open to the public, will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m., at 17361 Dumfries Road in Dumfries.

The commuter lot is across from a Mcdonald’s restaurant.

The event organizers include the Prince William Community Foundation, Delegate Candi Mundon King, Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin, Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey, and Dumfries Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson.