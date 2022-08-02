Additional charges filed against Stafford arson suspect

A 19-year-old Chesapeake man charged with arson faces additional charges.

Michael Bowling, 19, faces three additional counts of felony grand larceny, as well as, nine counts of misdemeanor tampering with vehicles. That’s in addition to charges get caught in July: grand larceny and destroying a vehicle

Since being arrested on the July 17, Stafford County Detectives D.V. Torrice and A.S. Sanchez were able to link Bowling to an additional six criminal incidents in the Grafton Village area. Four larcenies from a vehicle and two motor vehicle thefts have been resolved.

Bank cards, drivers’ licenses, house keys and even a fourteen-karat diamond ring have been recovered and returned to the rightful owners. Bowling will be charged additionally with three counts of felony grand larceny, as well as, nine counts of misdemeanor tampering with vehicles. He is still being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

On Saturday, July 16, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue were dispatched for a reported vehicle fire in the 100 block of Hamlin Drive in the Grafton Village area. Quickly after that vehicle fire, another vehicle was found fully involved in fire. Both the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office began working the investigation.

The next day, both Fire Marshal’s and Deputies were investigating a stolen vehicle within Grafton Village. Sergeant B.U. Demirci and his K-9 partner Titan tracked the suspect down and were able to detain him after a brief standoff.