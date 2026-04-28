CAN’T RETIRE IN MANASSAS ANYMORE: $750 Electric Bills, Soaring Taxes Force Locals Out While Council Pads Its Pay

Lori Balta has lived on Sandy Court in Manassas since 2005. For 21 years, she and her husband planned to retire right here in the city they call home. Now that dream is slipping away.

Her January electric bill hit $750 — the highest in all her years here — followed by $650 in February and March. With her husband nearing retirement and her own close behind, Balta told Manassas City Council on April 27 that the combined impact of rising property assessments, local utility rate increases, and a surprise Dominion Energy shock may force them to sell and leave.

“We were planning on retiring in the city of Manassas,” she said. “We’re not gonna be able to do it.”

Balta’s story captured the frustration voiced by multiple residents during three public hearings on the city’s FY2027 budget, tax rates, and utility rates. At the same meeting, the council is proposing to lower the real estate tax rate by two cents, from $1.26 to $1.24 per $100 of assessed value. Yet because of roughly 10% jumps in property valuations, most homeowners will still face higher tax bills, with some seeing the highest amounts in at least five years.

The tax pressure is compounded by a major Dominion Energy fuel adjustment rate hike of $24 per 1,000 kWh. The increase, which City Manager Steve Burke called an “absolute surprise,” will raise electric bills by about $50 per month for an average single-family home — roughly $600 annually — starting with May bills. It affects all Virginia Municipal Electric Association members and is entirely outside the city’s control.

Finance Director Diane Bergeron presented the full package. In addition to the real estate rate cut, the personal property tax rate on data center computer peripherals would rise to $4.50 per $100. Local utility rates would also go up: sewer by 3%, electric by 10.5%, water by 25%, and stormwater by $1.50.

Vice Mayor Mark D. Wolfe described the Dominion increase as something that “took every member of this council and every member of our staff by absolute surprise.” Multiple councilors said they were “pained” by the layered impact on residents but emphasized the need to maintain city services. Wolfe added that while the council is committed to listening, “sometimes it’s necessary to continue to provide the services that make Manassas a great community.”

Residents made it clear they feel the services come at too high a personal cost — especially after last year’s controversial council pay raise.

In September 2025, the council voted 4-2 to nearly double its own salaries, effective July 2027 (the mayor to $37,000; council members to $34,000, up from previous levels of around $18,000–$20,000). Councilmembers Theresa Coates Ellis and Ralph Smith voted against it. Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, who does not vote on such matters, publicly opposed the hike, citing struggles faced by local families.

Angelica Zagatelas of Thornwood distributed a handout comparing tax scenarios. Even with the proposed $1.24 rate, many properties would see their highest tax bills in at least the past five years because of the valuation surge. She urged the council to consider lowering the rate further to $1.15 to hold bills flat.

Tim Plevniak pointed directly to prior city decisions, including the major tax incentive extended to Micron Technology in February 2025. The council, with support from Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, extended Micron’s favorable semiconductor equipment tax rate through 2035 to encourage a $2 billion expansion. Davis-Younger signed an official incentive letter addressed to Delbert Parks, Micron’s Vice President and Site Director at the Manassas facility. Residents questioned why such breaks were granted to a highly profitable company while homeowners face repeated increases.

Helen Zurita, a 15-year resident, reminded the council of its own pay hike and urged those who supported it to donate the extra portion back to help residents offset higher taxes and utilities. “People are out here suffering,” she said. “I see it every day.”

Lynn Forkell Greene called for reassessing past spending and projects, arguing that earlier choices have left the city with less flexibility when external shocks like Dominion arrive. She and others criticized notification for the hearings, saying newspaper ads alone are insufficient and that notices should go directly on utility bills or through the Manassas Connect app.

Mary, a lifelong Manassas resident who bought her home at the market bottom in 2009, said its value has more than doubled. “I never agreed to saying I could pay a tax on a five hundred and fifty thousand dollar house,” she told the council. Salaries have not kept pace, she added, and the real estate tax system feels unfair to longtime homeowners who now risk being priced out.

Final votes on the FY2027 budget and rates are scheduled for the next council meeting, May 11, 2026. Residents can submit concerns via the Manassas Connect app or review full budget documents on the city website.