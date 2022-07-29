Motorcyclist, 27, killed in Garrisonville Road crash

A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries in a crash yesterday evening on Garrisonville Road.

On Thursday, July 28, at 7:41 p.m., deputies responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Patton Drive in North Stafford.

The initial investigation revealed a BMW S1000RR motorcycle was traveling east on Garrisonville Road and struck the passenger side of a Toyota Rav4, which was turning onto Patton Drive from westbound Garrisonville Road.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital a short time after the accident, police said.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sergeant K.P. Lytle at 540-658-4450.

The motorcyclist has been identified as Darius Whited, 27, of Stafford.

In February, a driver died when his Dodge Charger collided with a police cruiser at Garrisonville and Shelton Shop roads, less than a mile from where the motorcyclist was killed on July 28.