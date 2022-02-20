Driver dies after Dodge charger collides with police cruiser

A Stafford County man died after losing control of his car and struck a police car head-on.

On Saturday, February 19 at 8:27 p.m., deputies and fire and rescue personnel were called to a crash Route 610, just east of the Shelton Shop Road intersection near North Stafford High School.

An investigation revealed a Dodge Charger was traveling east on Route 610 when the driver lost traction and struck a raised concrete median separating the east and westbound lanes of Garrisonville Road.

The Dodge went broadside over the median into the westbound travel lanes of Garrisonville Road, directly into the path of a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office marked Ford Taurus patrol car. The deputy in the patrol car was not responding to an emergency and had no time to react to the vehicle entering his lane.

Several witnesses stopped to help. Although injured, the deputy also went to check on the other driver. Fire and rescue took both drivers to a hospital.

The deputy was later released from the hospital.

The driver of the Dodge. Enrique Rodriguez Guevara, 24, of Stafford, died.

An investigation is ongoing.