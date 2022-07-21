Children victims in 2 sex assault cases in Prince William County

Two men face charges in two separate sexual assault cases in which children were defiled by their family members, police said.

Sexual Assault Investigation – On July 19, 2022, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau concluded an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in the Woodbridge (22191) area of Prince William County between March 2019, and December 2019.

The investigation began in September 2021 when the victim, who was between the ages of 9-10 during the time of the offense, reported the incident, which prompted the investigation. The investigation revealed the victim was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as the accused, during the above timeframe. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 19 year-old man, was arrested. At the time of the offense, the accused was a juvenile.

Arrested on July 19: [No Photo Available]

A 19-year-old man of Woodbridge, charged with aggravated sexual battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Sexual Assault Investigation – On July 13, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence in the Manassas (20109) area of Prince William County between July 9-13. The investigation revealed the victim, an 11-year-old girl, and a family member, identified as the accused, were residing in the same residence when the accused sexually assaulted the victim on more than one occasion during the above timeframe.

On July 19, following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jose Wilfredo FLORES CASTRO, was arrested.

Arrested on July 19: [No Photo Available]

Jose Wilfredo FLORES CASTRO, 35, of Manassas, charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery,1 count of indecent liberties, and 1 count of assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond