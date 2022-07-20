News Stafford leaders discuss adding parking fees to a second popular county park By Rick Horner Published July 20, 2022 at 11:01AM | Updated July 20, 2022 at 11:43AM An aerial view of Aquia Landing park at the Potomac River and Aquia Creek. [Stafford County Sheriff's Office] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News #Parks and Rec