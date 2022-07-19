Man shot in Woodbridge suffered life-threatening injuries

Prince William police were called to a shooting in Woodbridge where they found a wounded 38-year-old man.

Police tell us:

Shooting Investigation – On July 18 at 9:11PM, officers responded to the Elevations One Apartments located in the 14300 block of Jeffries Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting with injuries.

Upon arriving in the area, officers located a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate first aid to the man until rescue personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be life-threatening.

The investigation revealed two groups of individuals were in the above area when a verbal altercation escalated physically. At one point during the altercation, a member of one of the groups brandished a firearm before firing a round, striking the man located by police. Shortly after the shooting, another member of the same group also brandished a gun towards the other group.

Several individuals dispersed as police were contacted. While investigating the incident, officers were informed members of the group who brandished the firearm fled in a vehicle. Officers located the unoccupied suspect vehicle a short distance away from the above location.

A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspects who were not located. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Multiple individuals were on scene and were not cooperative with police.

At this time, the incident does not appear to be random.