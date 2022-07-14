Features Governor’s School students use tool to design medications, examine chemical bonds By Rick Horner Published July 14, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:28PM [Photo: The Governor's School, Prince William County Public Schools] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #Manassas City Public Schools #Manassas Park City Schools #News #Prince William County Public Schools