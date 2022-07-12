Business Osina demands Manassas address 10 Commandments sign By Potomac Local News Published July 12, 2022 at 9:00AM | Updated July 12, 2022 at 3:22PM A large sign showing the 10 commandments stands at Plant Land nursery at Sudley Road and Godwin Drive in Manassas. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #News