Blaze that took Stafford home under investigation

At 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue were dispatched for a house fire at Boundary West Briar drives.

Crews extended multiple lines and brought the fire under control in 20 minutes. Due to the location of the fire, fire crews had to pull water from nearby Lake Arrowhead to douse the blaze.

The two occupants of the home were not home at the time and were not injured. There were no reported firefighter injuries. There were no smoke alarms heard at the time of the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Units were assisted on scene by the Quantico Fire and Emergency Services as well as Fauquier Fire and Rescue.