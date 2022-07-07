Business

PC scoffs at county’s request to vet drive-throughs, blesses Gainesville Crossing Sheetz

By Uriah Kiser
A diagram showing the retail portion of the 153-acre Gainesville Crossing, which will sit next to a commuter parking lot at I-66 and Route 19.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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