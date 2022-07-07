Business PC scoffs at county’s request to vet drive-throughs, blesses Gainesville Crossing Sheetz By Uriah Kiser Published July 7, 2022 at 11:43AM | Updated November 25, 2024 at 1:23PM A diagram showing the retail portion of the 153-acre Gainesville Crossing, which will sit next to a commuter parking lot at I-66 and Route 19. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Data Centers #Gainesville #Haymarket #Locals Only #News #Rappahannock River Crossing #Restaurants