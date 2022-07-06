Third suspect in custody after bullet grazes girl, 9

On Sunday, July 3, the final suspect sought in connection to a shooting 2700 block of Yosocomico Lane, just off Powells Creek Boulevard in Woodbridge on June 17, was arrested.

Jerell Joseph 22, of 12100 block of Colby Drive in Lake Ridge, was taken into custody without incident. Two other men were previously arrested in connection to the incident.

On June 17 at 6:15 p.m., officers were called to Riverwood Apartments, in the 2700 block of Yosocomico Lane to investigate an initial report of shots fired. Residents said they heard gunshots and saw multiple people flee the scene on foot and in cars.

The investigation revealed that a group of individuals were near a shed on nearby George Page Place when gunfire was exchanged with another group of individuals who were near the playground on Yosocomico Lane, said police. One bullet grazed a 9-year-old girl who suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

On June 27, police found two other suspects wanted in connection to the shooting. Wilson Doswell IV and another man were observed by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Fugitive Force getting into a vehicle in the Dumfries area, police said.

The Task Force stopped the men and During the encounter, Doswell IV was taken into custody and found in possession of a firearm, police said. The other occupant of the vehicle, identified as, Sirr Morris-Helms was also found in possession of a concealed firearm and was taken into custody, police said.

The investigation continues as detectives seek to identify the other suspects involved in the initial incident.