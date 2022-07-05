Video shows emaciated dog left at animal shelter, police seek owner

On June 30 at 7:14 a.m., animal control officers began investigating a dog left at the Prince William County animal shelter at 14807 Bristow Road near Manassas earlier that morning.

Video surveillance shows, at 12:34 a.m., a light-colored SUV parked in front of the center entrance. A man is then seen exiting the vehicle carrying a dog, identified as a tri-colored female Pitbull between one and two years old.

The suspect then attached one end of a leather leash to the dog and the other to the front door handle before leaving the area. At some point during the early morning hours, the dog could loosen the leash and be later located wandering near the front of the building by construction workers.

The Pitbull was found to be emaciated and in poor health and is currently receiving treatment at the center. Animal control officers seek to speak with anyone who has information about the man involved or the dog. The investigation continues.

Police said their suspect is a man with apparent facial hair, last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with a blue panel on the sides and a reflective stripe across the back and on the sleeves.