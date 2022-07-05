Man tells police he suffered gunshot wound to foot while walking in Montclair

On Saturday, July 2, at 2:29 a.m., officers were called to a shooting that could have occurred on Waterway and Northgate drives in Montclair.

An 18-year-old man was treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening shotgun wound to his foot. The man told police he was unsure of where the incident occurred and was not cooperative with police.

The man alleged he was walking possibly in the above area when he heard a gunshot and determined the round had struck his foot. The man contacted a family member and was driven to the hospital, where police were notified.

No additional information was provided to the police to aid in the investigation. No calls were made from the area at the time of the shooting, and no other injuries or property damage were reported.

Officers checked the area of the alleged incident, and no evidence of a shooting was found.