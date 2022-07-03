Suspect in Woodbridge murder has criminal past in Prince William County

A woman who walked into some woods following an argument with an acquaintance was shot and killed, police said.

On Friday, July 1, Prince William County detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the victim killed in the shooting in the wooded area near the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, across from Marumsco Plaza in Woodbridge earlier that morning as Claudia Beatriz Mortaya, 46.

The investigation revealed the victim and the accused were involved in a verbal altercation. When the victim walked into the nearby wooded area, the suspect followed her, pulled out a gun, shot and killed her, and fled the scene.

A bystander contacted the police.

While investigating the incident, an acquaintance of the victim was identified as the suspect. On Saturday, July 2, detectives located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

A search warrant was served at the home of the accused, where a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered, police said.

Isaiah Gershon McGriff, 26, of 1408 Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge, is charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His court date: Pending, and he was held without bond.

McGriff has had several previous charges, including a robbery at home in 2019, which a judge tossed out.