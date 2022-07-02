2 nabbed in Manassas, charged with breaking into home

At noon on Thursday, June 30, 2022, police responded to the 9300 block of China Grove Court in Manassas for a burglary.

Two men tried to break into a home. Police found one man leaving from the back door while another was walking nearby on Bragg Lane. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Camilo Campos Diaz, 18, of Manassas, is charged with burglary, larceny, and destruction of property, police said. His court date is pending.

Erik Galo, 35, of Manassas, is charged with burglary, larceny, and destruction of property. His court date is also pending, said police.

Both were held without bond.