Severe storms possible tonight, tomorrow. Mostly sunny, hot July 4

We’re under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. Some storms could be strong to severe if they pop up in your neighborhood, says the National Weather Service.

The watch comes after temperatures climbed into the low 90s today, the first day of July.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/jKFhRRaMfc — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) July 1, 2022

Here’s the forecast:

This Afternoon

Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 11 mph.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 90. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Potential for severe thunderstorms on Saturday across parts of the Eastern US, particularly along the I-95 corridor from Boston to northern Virginia. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. A few storms may also contain hail, and an isolated tornado or two is possible. pic.twitter.com/rpAE1MdYSI — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) July 1, 2022

Saturday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Low around 69. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday

A chance of showers, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Independence Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.