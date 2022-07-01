Dale City 4th of July Parade 2022, legal fireworks info

The annual Dale City 4th of July Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4.

The parade, the largest of its kind in Virginia, features multiple civic groups, children’s sports teams, businesses, and local politicians.

The two-mile parade route is Dale Boulevard, from Lindendale Road to Center Plaza. A family fun day will be held in a commuter parking lot next to the Comcast office on Gemini Way. The event is free to attend.

Dale Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes along the parade route. Forty-five police officers will be on hand to direct traffic and patrol the area.

Meanwhile, the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office encourages everyone to handle fireworks on the holiday safely. It produced a list of fireworks that are allowed in the county.

Anything that rockets into the air is, you guessed it, illegal. Sparklers, fountains, Pharaoh’s serpents, caps for pistols and pinwheels (commonly known as whirligigs), spinning jennies, or other similar fireworks approved by the Fire Marshal are permissible.

The county also produced a fireworks safety video it shared with us.