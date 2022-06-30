‘Skinny’ man pulls knife on woman in Manassas, demands cash

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 7 p.m., Manassas City Police were called to the 8700 block of Mathis Avenue for a report of an attempted robbery.

The victim reported they were taking the trash to the dumpster at their place of employment, and a “skinny” male on a bicycle brandished a knife and told her to give him all of her money.

The victim had no money with her, went back inside the business, and the male suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. Anyone with any information related to this incident is encouraged to call 703-257-8000 or 703-257-8092.

The investigation is ongoing.