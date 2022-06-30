Manassas-area motel scene of rape, Ga. man charged

On Wednesday, June 29, at 1:09 a.m, officers responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 10610 Automotive Drive near Manassas to investigate a sexual assault.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was outside of a room at the hotel when she was approached by an unknown man who asked to use her restroom, police said. The two entered the victim’s hotel room, and while inside, the suspect held the victim down and grabbed her neck before sexually assaulting her, police said.

After the assault, the accused then left the room.

The victim contacted a friend, who notified the police. During the investigation, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau were able to identify the suspect.

Today, detectives went to the hotel where they determined the accused was temporarily staying. Upon locating the accused, he immediately attempted to run, police said.

The accused refused to follow the officer’s commands, and after a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody. The victim was treated at an area hospital.

Freddie Usiel Miranda, 22, of 25 Ponderosa Lane in Willacoochee, Georgia, is charged with rape and obstruction of justice, police said. He was held without bond. A court date is pending.