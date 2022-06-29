Stabbings, assaults investigated in Prince William County

On June Tuesday, June 28 at 8:25 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue Dale City. Upon arriving at the residence, officers found a 52-year-old man suffering from stab wounds outside of the home.

Officers provided first aid to the victim until rescue personnel arrived and treated the victim at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation revealed the victim and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused stabbed the victim, police said. Eventually, the parties separated, and the police were called.

Kendra Lynett Geter, 50, of the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue in Dale City, is charged with malicious wounding. Her court date is pending.

On Tuesday, June 28 at 8:17 p.m., officers responded to the 10700 block of Balls Ford Road near Manassas, where they found an unconscious man who was taken to a hospital where the injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 43-year-old man, was in the above area when he was approached by another man who struck the victim causing him to fall to the ground where he then struck his head and lost consciousness. police said.

During the investigation, officers identified and located the accused at a nearby business where he was detained. Gordon Lawrence Tibbs, Jr., 41, of 9613 Aspen Place n Manassas, is charged with malicious wounding. His court date is pending.

On Tuesday, June 9 at 5:57 p.m., officers were called to the 16600 block of Flotilla Way in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. A 15-year-old male, later identified as the accused, initially reported to police he was involved in a fight where he was struck multiple times by a group of unknown individuals, police said.

Rescue personnel treated the juvenile at the scene for minor injuries. While investigating, officers were informed of a 16-year-old male juvenile who was receiving treatment at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old reported to the police that he was involved in an altercation. The investigation revealed a verbal altercation escalated between the victim and the accused when the victim struck the accused.

During the encounter, the suspect retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim in the hand. At one point during the altercation, witnesses intervened, and the parties eventually separated.

On June 16, following the investigation, officers submitted petitions for the accused, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, who was arrested on June 28. Police are withholding his name, and charged him with malicious wounding. The teenager is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

So far in 2022 in Prince William County, cases of assault with weapons is up nearly 50% over 2021, with more than 420 reported.