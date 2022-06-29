IdeaSpace expands operating hours

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s IdeaSpace: Making+Media is expanding its hours starting Tuesday, July 5, and will be offering high-tech equipment training and independent use of equipment 29 hours/week:

Monday-Thursday: 2 p.m to 8 p.m.

Saturday: noon to 5 p.m.

IdeaSpace: Making+Media is located at 1616 Princess Anne Street, Suite B, Fredericksburg 22401, and offers: