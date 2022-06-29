IdeaSpace expands operating hours

Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s IdeaSpace: Making+Media is expanding its hours starting Tuesday, July 5, and will be offering high-tech equipment training and independent use of equipment 29 hours/week:
- Monday-Thursday: 2 p.m to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: noon to 5 p.m.
IdeaSpace: Making+Media is located at 1616 Princess Anne Street, Suite B, Fredericksburg 22401, and offers:
- Equipment for use on-site, including a sound booth for audio/video recording, drawing tablets, 3D scanner, serger, sewing machine, embroidery machine, laser cutter, and 3D printers
- Badging sessions where customers can be trained on the equipment, such as 3D printers, then can reserve the equipment for their own projects
- Tech on the Go items for checkout, including audio recorders, ring lighting kits, soundboards, and video cameras
- Pepper the Robot, a humanoid robot programmed to greet customers and answer questions
Sharing of original works performed in the sound booth on CRRL’s IdeaSpace social media (Instagram, YouTube)