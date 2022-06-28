Virtual Neighborhood Watch Presentation planned for July 11

The Prince William County Police Department will host a Virtual Neighborhood Watch Presentation on July 11

This meeting will be hosted by the department’s Crime Prevention Unit, and all members of the public are welcome to attend.

The meeting is intended to be a training session that will cover situational awareness, crime reporting, home security, and watch patrol. The training would enable attendees to start watching associations in their neighborhoods.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m., the event is expected to last about an hour.

To join the virtual meeting attendees must use this link and enter the session password “safe.”

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at (703) 792- 7270.