3 Woodbridge gang members sex trafficked, beat 13-year-old girl

A jury convicted seven MS-13 gang members, including three from Woodbridge, and associates on charges of sex trafficking a minor under the age of 14 and other child sexual exploitation offenses.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, in August 2018, the 13-year-old victim ran away from a youth home in Northern Virginia. Shortly after running away, the victim was introduced to members of MS-13. Gang members told her they would be her family and protect her if she joined the gang, according to a court press release.

Gang members then beat the victim 26 times with a baseball bat as part of a gang initiation. Gang members then sex trafficked her in Virginia and Maryland using the currency of cash and drugs. In one instance while in Virginia, men lined up to have sex with the victim in a wooded area behind two of the defendants’ apartment complex. She was also harbored in various apartments in Northern Virginia where men paid her and her handlers cash for sex.

The victim was later beaten again with a bat 26 times as a form of gang punishment. Shortly after the second bat beating, the victim was transported to Maryland, where she was sold to numerous gang members and other customers in exchange for cash and drugs, including cocaine.

Law enforcement recovered photographs and videos of the victim being sexually exploited, along with numerous social media messages regarding the trafficking and sexual exploitation of her.

Below is a list of individuals convicted and their charges:

Moises Zeyala-Veliz, 26, of Woodbridge, sex trafficking a minor under the age of 14; Conspiracy to sex traffic a minor under the age of 14; Conspiracy to transport a minor across state lines for purposes of illegal sexual activity.

Jose Eliezar Molina-Veliz, 22, of Woodbridge, sex trafficking a minor under the age of 14; Conspiracy to sex traffic a minor under the age of 14; Conspiracy to transport a minor across state lines for purposes of illegal sexual activity.

Santos Ernesto Gutierrez Castro, 22, of Woodbridge, sex trafficking a minor under the age of 14; Conspiracy to sex traffic a minor under the age of 14; Conspiracy to transport a minor across state lines for purposes of illegal sexual activity.